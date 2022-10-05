Serbian police detain migrant smugglers by Hungary’s border

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbian special police have raided a makeshift camp near the border with Hungary. Authorities said they detained people-smugglers, confiscated weapons and money, and found about 200 migrants at the tent case near the Tisa River. The police operation was carried out early Wednesday. The governments of Serbia, Hungary and Austria agreed this week to take joint action to curb increased arrivals of migrants. Police said in a statement that some of the people from the camp were transferred to state-run facilities and others were brought before prosecutors to face legal proceedings.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.