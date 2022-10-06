1 dead as police, fans clash outside Argentine soccer match

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — At least one person has died while police clashed with soccer fans trying to push into an Argentine league match, and the referee stopped the game as clouds of tear gas spread inside the stadium. Authorities and witnesses say fans of the home team, Gimnasia y Esgrima, struggled to enter an already full stadium Thursday night, and police fired rubber bullets and tear gas trying to get the crowd to retreat. The incident came less than a week after the use of tear gas outside a soccer match in Indonesia set off a stampede that left 131 people dead.

