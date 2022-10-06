Iran airs video with 2 French citizens accused of spying
By The Associated Press
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran has published video showing two French citizens arrested for spying amid ongoing protests roiling the country that Tehran has sought to describe as a foreign plot instead of local anger over the death of a 22-year-old detained by the country’s morality police. The video released by the state-run IRNA news agency on Thursday showed two French citizens, Cecile Kohler and Jacque Paris, who are unionists associated with France’s National Federation of Education, Culture and Vocational Training. The clips resembled other videos of Tehran has forced prisoners to make. In 2020, one report suggested authorities over the last decade had aired at least 355 coerced confessions.