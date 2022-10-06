Israel’s Netanyahu leaves hospital after overnight stay

JERUSALEM (AP) — Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been released from a Jerusalem hospital, his party said, a day after he was admitted complaining of chest pains. The country’s opposition leader, 72, was taken to the city’s Shaarei Tzedek hospital Wednesday after feeling unwell at synagogue services for the Jewish fasting day of Yom Kippur. He underwent medical exams and stayed overnight for observation. The hospital said his test results were normal. The former prime minister’s Likud party said Thursday that he’s now returning to work and had already gone on his morning walk.

