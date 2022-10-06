Mississippi city with water woes also faces trash trouble

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s capital city is still grappling with a troubled water system, and it could soon see garbage piling up outside homes and businesses. Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba announced Thursday that garbage collection will cease after Saturday unless the city starts paying a company that has been doing the work without compensation since April. Lumumba and the Jackson City Council have been feuding for several months over the garbage contract for the city of 150,000 residents. The dispute simmered even as most of Jackson lost running water for several days in late August and early September because torrential rainfall exacerbated problems with the city’s main water treatment plant.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.