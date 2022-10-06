New S Korea gov’t seeks to abolish gender equality ministry

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s new conservative government says it will push to abolish a gender equality ministry and create a new agency with broader responsibilities, one of President Yoon Suk Yeol’s campaign promises that roiled March’s hotly contested election. Prospects for his government’s plan to scrap the ministry are still unclear because it requires approval from the National Assembly, which is controlled by liberal lawmakers. The Interior and Safety minister told a televised briefing that government policies for women must be about equal rights for both men and women, unlike the current approach that focuses on resolving inequalities facing women.

