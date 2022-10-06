Skip to Content
Police negotiate with shooting suspect in hotel near Detroit

By COREY WILLIAMS, CLAIRE SAVAGE and MIKE HOUSEHOLDER
Associated Press

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — Police are negotiating in a hotel room in suburban Detroit with an armed man suspected of shooting and wounding one person. Thursday’s gunfire in Dearborn led to evacuations and lockdowns in a popular dining and shopping area. Police told reporters a man with a long gun was contained in the Hampton Inn. The wounded person was taken to a hospital but was not publicly identified. Police say the shooting stemmed from a dispute with hotel staff over money. Police say negotiators are trying to resolve the situation peacefully. They evacuated the hotel and surrounding businesses.

Associated Press

