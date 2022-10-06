Police negotiate with shooting suspect in hotel near Detroit

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — Police are negotiating in a hotel room in suburban Detroit with an armed man suspected of shooting and wounding one person. Thursday’s gunfire in Dearborn led to evacuations and lockdowns in a popular dining and shopping area. Police told reporters a man with a long gun was contained in the Hampton Inn. The wounded person was taken to a hospital but was not publicly identified. Police say the shooting stemmed from a dispute with hotel staff over money. Police say negotiators are trying to resolve the situation peacefully. They evacuated the hotel and surrounding businesses.

By COREY WILLIAMS, CLAIRE SAVAGE and MIKE HOUSEHOLDER Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.