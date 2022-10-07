Germany wants climate losses put on agenda at UN talks

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s foreign minister says her country wants the huge economic damage resulting from global warming to be discussed at this year’s United Nations climate talks. Vulnerable countries have long demanded that big polluters be held accountable for the effects that their greenhouse gas emissions are having around the world. But rich nations that account for most planet-warming emissions have largely opposed efforts to formally debate the “loss and damage” issue for fear they might have to pay climate reparations. Last year’s U.N. climate talks in Glasgow failed to reach an agreement on establishing a fund for loss and damage. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock spoke Friday after meeting with her counterpart from Pakistan, which saw devastating floods this year.

