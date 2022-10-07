Official: Haiti to seek foreign armed forces to quell chaos

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti’s government has agreed to request the help of international armed forces as gangs and protesters paralyze the country and basic supplies including fuel and water dwindle, a top ranking Haitian official has told The Associated Press. The official, who was not authorized to speak about the issue publicly, said Friday that a formal request in writing has not yet been submitted. It wasn’t clear if the request would mean the activation of United Nations peacekeeping troops, whose mission ended five years ago after a troubled 11 years in Haiti. Police have struggled to control gangs with their limited resources and chronic understaffing.

