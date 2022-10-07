Police: 3 people shot outside Ohio high school football game

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Police in Ohio say three people were wounded in a shooting outside a high school football game Friday night. WTOL-TV reports that a high school student and two adults were wounded and transported to area hospitals after being shot outside the Whitmer High School stadium in West Toledo around 9:30 p.m. WTOL reports police say two people are in custody following the shooting during a game between Whitmer and Central Catholic High School. Washington Local Schools spokesperson Katie Peters told the station that the three victims were the only people hurt during the shooting and that security measures were in place during the event.

