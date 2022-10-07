Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos hit milestone on ‘GMA’

NEW YORK (AP) — Essentially unnoticed by the world, ABC’s Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos have reached a milestone on “Good Morning America.” They’re the longest-serving pair of hosts ever on any of the ABC, CBS or NBC morning news shows. Some individuals like Katie Couric and Matt Lauer have longer tenures, but they each had time with different partners. Roberts and Stephanopoulos have come a long way from their first getting-to-know-you dinner after being named co-hosts in 2009. Stephanopoulos told Roberts at dinner that he didn’t really want to do the job. In December, the two will mark 13 years together, a period that has seen illness, societal change and a decade atop the ratings.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.