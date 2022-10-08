Dutch rally to support Iranian protests over woman’s death

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Thousands of chanting, singing people have held a solidarity demonstration in The Netherlands in support of protesters in Iran who have taken to the streets since the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini following her arrest for allegedly violating the Islamic Republic’s strict dress code. Protesters who gathered Saturday at a central park in The Hague waved flags and banners emblazoned with texts including “No to enforced headscarf in Iran,” “justice can’t wait” and “stop bloodshed in Iran.” The demonstration follows anti-government protests across Iran that were sparked by Amini’s death. The Iranian protests have triggered demonstrations of support across Europe, including by women cutting off locks of their hair, following Iranian women’s example.

