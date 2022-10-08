Families seek truth as Airbus, Air France face crash trial

PARIS (AP) — The families of the 228 people killed in 2009 when their storm-tossed Air France flight from Rio de Janeiro to Paris slammed into the Atlantic finally have a chance at justice. Aviation industry heavyweights Airbus and Air France are charged with manslaughter in a trial that opens Monday over the crash in 2009 of Flight 447. The worst plane crash in Air France history killed people of 33 nationalities and had lasting impact. It led to changes in air safety regulations, how pilots are trained and the use of airspeed sensors. But it almost didn’t come to trial. The companies insist they are not criminally responsible.

By NICOLAS VAUX-MONTAGNY and JEFFREY SCHAEFFER Associated Press

