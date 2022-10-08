Official: Strikes on Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia kill 17

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia overnight struck apartment buildings and killed at least 17 people, a top official in the Ukrainian city said Sunday. The city has been repeatedly struck in recent weeks and is in the Ukrainian controlled-part of a region that Russian President Vladimir Putin annexed in violation of international law last week. City council Secretary Anatoliy Kurtev said the city was struck by rockets overnight, and that at least five private houses were destroyed and around 40 were damaged.

