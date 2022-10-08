Sabotage hits trains in north Germany, forcing 3-hour halt

BERLIN (AP) — Authorities in Germany say a key train communications system has been targeted by sabotage. That forced both passenger and cargo trains to halt for nearly three hours across a swath of northwestern Germany on Saturday. Operator Deutsche Bahn said the problem was a “failure of the digital train radio system” and it had been resolved but that some disruptions could still be expected. Germany’s transport minister said cables that are “essential for handling railway traffic safely” were deliberately severed at two separate locations. He said Germany’s federal police were investigating the attack.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.