Bosnian Serbs protest alleging vote-rigging by Dodik

SARAJEVO, Bosnia (AP) — Thousands have rallied in Bosnia for the second time in a week, alleging that a pro-Russian Bosnian Serb leader rigged the presidential vote during Bosnia’s general election. Final results of the Oct. 2 ballot in Bosnia are yet to be announced. The election was held for all levels of government in both the Serb-dominated and Bosniak-Croat parts of the Balkan country, as well as for the central institutions. Leading Bosnian Serb politician Milorad Dodik has claimed victory in the race to become president of the Serb entity. But opposition leaders say their candidate Jelena Trivic is the winner, and that Dodik and his allies had rigged the ballot.

