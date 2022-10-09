Forecasters tracking new storm for Alaska’s Arctic coast

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Damage reports indicate that a fall storm packing strong winds damaged roofs and windows in parts of western and northwest Alaska and resulted in flooding of roads in the far northern city of Utqiagvik. National Weather Service meteorologist Jonathan Chriest says water levels dropped by midday Saturday across the region. A new storm is expected to hit the Arctic coast this week. The system is expected to bring elevated surf and strong winds to the Arctic coast Tuesday through Thursday. But Chriest says water levels and winds aren’t expected to be as high as with the last storm.

