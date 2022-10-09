NY Rep. Lee Zeldin says 2 people shot in front of his home

NEW YORK (AP) — New York congressman and Republican candidate for governor Lee Zeldin says his family is safe after two strangers were shot outside his Long Island home. Zeldin says in a statement that he does not know the identities of the two people who were shot Sunday but that they were found under his porch and in the bushes in front of his home. The congressman says he and his wife were not at home at the time of the shooting but that their teenager daughters were in the home and heard gunshots and screaming. He says police are investigating.

