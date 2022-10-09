Ukraine: Russian strikes kill 17 following bridge attack

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials say a Russian rocket barrage pounded apartment buildings and other targets in the city of Zaporizhzhia, killing at least 17 people and wounding dozens. The blasts in the city blew out windows in adjacent buildings and left at least one high-rise apartment building partially collapsed. In recent weeks, Russia has repeatedly struck the southern city, which is in the Ukrainian controlled-part of a region that Russian President Vladimir Putin annexed in violation of international law last week. The overnight strikes came after an explosion Saturday caused the partial collapse of a bridge linking the Crimean Peninsula with Russia, damaging an important supply artery for the Kremlin’s faltering war effort in southern Ukraine.

