Airbus, Air France face criminal trial over Rio-Paris crash

PARIS (AP) — Airbus and Air France go on trial on manslaughter charges Monday over the crash of a Rio-Paris flight in 2009 that plunged into the Atlantic amid thunderstorms. The accident kiled all 228 people aboard and led to changes in air safety regulations. The worst plane crash in Air France history killed people of 33 nationalities, and families from around the world are among the plaintiffs in the case. The companies insist they are not criminally responsible, and Air France has already compensated families. The trial is expected to focus on two key factors: the icing over of external sensors called pitot tubes, and pilot error.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.