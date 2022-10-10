Cremations readied for Thai day care massacre victims

UTHAI SAWAN, Thailand (AP) — Makeshift furnaces made of clay bricks are being built on the grounds of Buddhist temples in a town in northeastern Thailand to cremate the bodies of the mostly young victims of last week’s massacre at a day care center. Last Thursday’s brutal gun and and knife attack left 36 people dead, including 24 young children. It was the biggest mass killing by an individual in the country’s history. The town abbot says group ceremonies to cremate the victims will be held Tuesday at three temples, bringing an end to a three-day mourning ceremony for their families.

