Jailed Russian activist Kara-Murza wins Europe rights prize

STRASBOURG, France (AP) — A jailed Russian opposition activist was awarded a top European human rights prize on Monday, just as a Moscow court extended his detention until December. The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe in Strasbourg, France, awarded its Vaclav Havel Human Rights Prize to Vladimir Kara-Murza. Russian officials accuse him of spreading “false information” about Russia’s military operation in Ukraine. Kara-Murza’s wife Yevgeniya accepted the award on his behalf. She read a statement from him dedicating the prize to the thousands of Russians who voiced their opposition to the military operation in Ukraine. In the speech, Kara-Murza pledged that “a peaceful, democratic and Putin-free Russia” would return.

