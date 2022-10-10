Tales of survival emerge as Venezuela landslide toll hits 34

LAS TEJERIAS, Venezuela (AP) — Rescue workers using drones and trained dogs are searching for survivors following a massive landslide in central Venezuela, as the death toll rose to 34 and residents described harrowing tales of escape from the water and mud. Jose Medina recalls how the water streaming into his home in the town of Las Tejerías had reached waist level. He and his family were trapped, he realized. So the 63-year-old turned his refrigerator sideways, opened its door and used it as a boat for his granddaughter. Meanwhile he held on to the fridge with his wife. He described their survival as a “miracle.”

By MATÍAS DELACROIX and JUAN PABLO ARRÁEZ Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.