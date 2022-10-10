The spritz evolves from Italian aperitif to global cocktail

VENICE, Italy (AP) — The spritz originated in 19th century Italy. But it has evolved in recent years from Italian aperitif to global cocktail. This wine-based cocktail in its modern form consists of prosecco, digestive bitters and soda water. The prosecco adds fizz to a drink that had traditional been made with non-sparkling white wine. Bitters like Select, Aperol and Campari make the drink glow bright red and orange. Sales of spirit aperitifs grew in volume globally by 26% in 2021 over the year before, according to marketing analysts IWSR Drinks. The top five markets for aperitifs are Italy, France, Germany, Brazil and Argentina.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.