Early and absentee voting begins across New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Early voting is underway across New Mexico on a limited scale at county clerk’s offices, as election regulators began mailing absentee ballots by request to registered voters. More than a dozen people formed a line Tuesday to cast ballots outside the Santa Fe County clerk’s office. They included U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández as she seeks reelection in a race against Republican engineer Alexis Martinez Johnson. Many counties add more early voting locations on Oct. 22. Polls close Nov. 6-7 prior to Election Day on Nov. 8. Three first-term congresswoman are seeking reelection in contested races amid votes for governor, attorney general and secretary of state.

