GOP’s Jacobs doubles down on controls for high-powered guns

CLARENCE, N.Y. (AP) — Republican New York Rep. Chris Jacobs is not seeking reelection amid backlash over his support for an assault weapons ban. But he’s still advocating for regulation on his way out of Congress. Jacobs has proposed licensing legislation that would require people to take a safety course, pass an FBI background check and submit fingerprints before buying a “semi-automatic assault weapon.” The father of two says he’s motivated by the back-to-back mass shootings in May at a school in Texas and a supermarket in Buffalo. Jacobs hasn’t yet found support for the proposal but says he hopes that will change after the November election.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.