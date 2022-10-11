Malaysia’s Mahathir, 97, to run in general elections

PUTRAJAYA, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s 97-year-old former leader Mahathir Mohamad says he will defend his seat in the general elections expected next month. He warned Tuesday that a win by the ruling Malay party could see imprisoned ex-Prime Minister Najib Razak pardoned and let off the hook. Despite his nonagenarian status and a health scare this year, Mahathir said he will defend his parliamentary seat in Langkawi island. However, he remained coy about whether he would be prime minister a third time if his Malay alliance wins. The Election Commission will this week fix a date for the vote after Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob called snap polls following pressure from his United Malays National Organization, which is hoping for a big win on its own amid feuds with allies in the government.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.