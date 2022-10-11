Pope urges unity as he marks Vatican II’s 60th anniversary

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis is calling for unity in the Catholic Church as he marks the 60th anniversary of the Second Vatican Council. Francis presided over a special evening Mass to commemorate the opening of the three-year church meetings known as Vatican II. The sessions brought the 2,000-year Catholic Church into the modern era by allowing for Masses in the vernacular rather than Latin and a greater emphasis on the role of ordinary faithful in the life of the church. Francis blasted the divisions that ensued between conservatives and progressives as the work of the devil.

