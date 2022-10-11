Walker campaigning with 2 GOP senators after abortion report

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker is slated to campaign with Sens. Rick Scott of Florida and Tom Cotton of Arkansas. Tuesday’s event in metro Atlanta offers the latest sign that national Republicans are digging in on Walker’s candidacy as he continues to deny reports that he paid for an abortion of a woman with whom he later fathered a child. Walker is trying to unseat Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in a critical Senate race. The campaign swing by Washington heavyweights highlights a simple calculation for the GOP establishment: It’s too late to abandon a competitive candidate with a deadlocked Senate.

