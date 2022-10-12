UK markets roiled after bank rules out extending help

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s economy is facing new shocks after the Bank of England ruled out extending an emergency debt-buying plan designed to stabilize financial markets – and the government tried to blame the independent central bank for the U.K.’s economic turmoil. Bank governor Andrew Bailey said the scheme will end on Friday as scheduled. The pound fell by almost 1% after he spoke, and the yield on British government bonds rose back close to the levels which led to the bank’s intervention last month. The central bank stepped in after the government on Sept. 23 announced plans for 45 billion pounds ($50 billion) in unfunded tax cuts. Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg suggested market turbulence was primarily the result of the bank’s failure to raise interest rates quickly enough.

By JILL LAWLESS and DANICA KIRKA Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.