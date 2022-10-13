Carter Center to monitor midterms in Georgia’s Fulton County

ATLANTA (AP) — The Carter Center will provide nonpartisan observers to monitor midterm elections in Fulton County, Georgia It is a Democratic bastion at the heart of metro Atlanta and at the core of former President Donald Trump’s false assertions that the 2020 presidential election was rigged. The Center, co-founded in 1982 by former President Jimmy Carter and Roslaynn Carter, announced Thursday it agreed to observe Fulton voting and vote-counting at the request of a bipartisan group of Georgia elections officials. The move is seemingly intended to ease partisan tensions over how elections are conducted in the state and boost public confidence in the final tallies.

