Former Yale med school official gets 9 years for $40M fraud

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A former official at Yale University’s medical school has been sentenced to more than nine years in prison for carrying out a $40 million scam involving computers and other electronics. Jamie Petrone pleaded guilty in March to wire fraud and filing a false tax return. The U.S. attorney’s office says Petrone used her position to order millions of dollars in electronics and then shipped the goods to a company that paid her and resold the goods. She used the proceeds for luxury cars, real estate and travel. In addition to her sentence, Petrone was ordered to pay full restitution and forfeit $560,000 seized from her company’s bank account.

