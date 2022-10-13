IKEA calls 2022 an ‘exceptional year’ despite challenges

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Swedish home furnishings giant IKEA says that despite “unprecedented challenges” caused by the war in Ukraine, supply chain disruptions, increased inflation and lingering fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, 2022 had been an “exceptional year.” IKEA on Thursday reported a 5.6% increase in retail sales this financial year. The chief executive of the holding company that manages most of Ikea’s stores warned that “uncertainties will continue be part of our lives in the coming years.” The company says its exit from Russia and Moscow’s ally Belarus over the war in Ukraine has meant letting go some 10,000 of its 15,000 workers in both countries.

