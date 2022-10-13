Jan. 6 takeaways: Subpoena for Trump, warnings for democracy

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee has taken the extraordinary action of subpoenaing former President Donald Trump as it issued a stark warning in its final public hearing before the midterm election: The future of the nation’s democracy is at stake. The panel’s hearing Thursday focused on Trump’s state of mind on Jan. 6, 2021, as he egged on his supporters with false claims of election fraud, pushed to accompany them to the Capitol and then did nothing for hours as they violently broke into the building.

By MARY CLARE JALONICK and ERIC TUCKER Associated Press

