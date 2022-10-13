Michigan governor hopefuls clash over abortion rights

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — The candidates for Michigan governor have criticized each other’s positions on abortion during their first debate. Republican Tudor Dixon is looking to use Thursday’s primetime debate to narrow her gap with Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Dixon is a former conservative commentator endorsed by former President Donald Trump. She called Whitmer’s support for abortion rights “extremely radical.” Whitmer noted she filed a lawsuit to block a dormant 1931 ban on abortion from taking effect in the state and said “fundamental rights” are at risk if Dixon is elected. Dixon opposes abortion except to save the life of the patient. Whitmer says Dixon’s position is “too extreme and too dangerous.”

By JOEY CAPPELLETTI and SARA BURNETT Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.