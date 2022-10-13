NATO chief warns Russia not to cross ‘very important line’

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says Russia would be crossing a “very important line” if it used nuclear weapons in Ukraine. His remarks Thursday came after a meeting of NATO’s secretive Nuclear Planning Group. It was held as the alliance presses ahead with plans to hold a nuclear exercise next week despite tensions over Russia’s war on Ukraine. Russia is due to hold its own nuclear maneuvers in coming days. Concern is mounting about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s insistence that he will use any means necessary to defend Russian territory. NATO is keeping a wary eye on Russia’s movements, but has so far seen no change in its nuclear posture. NATO’s “Steadfast Noon” exercise was planned before Russian invaded Ukraine in February.

