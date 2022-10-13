Police: Officers may have been lured into deadly ambush

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut authorities believe two police officers who were shot dead had been drawn into an ambush by a emergency call about possible domestic violence. State police said the call appears to have been “a deliberate act to lure law enforcement to the scene” in Bristol. Sgt. Dustin Demonte and Officer Alex Hamzy were killed. A third officer, Alec Iurato, was wounded but is expected to recover. Police say 35-year-old suspect Nicholas Brutcher was also shot dead, and 32-year-old brother Nathan Brutcher was wounded. It’s not immediately clear whether he or his family have an attorney or someone else who can speak for them.

By DAVE COLLINS and JENNIFER PELTZ Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.