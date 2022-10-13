Rain warning for Mexico’s south Gulf coast as TS Karl nears

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Karl moved slowly toward Mexico’s southern Gulf coast on Friday, and while it was not expected to grow into a hurricane, forecasters warned of the danger of flash floods from heavy rains in the region.

The storm was expected to make landfall in Veracruz state or Tabasco state by late Friday or early Saturday.

Karl had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (75 kph) on Friday morning, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. The storm was centered about 80 miles (130 kilometers) northwest of Ciudad del Carmen and headed south-southeast at 7 mph (11 kph).

A tropical storm warning was in effect from Coatzacoalcos to Sabancuy.

Tropical storm-force winds of at least 39 mph (63 kph) extended outward as far as 60 miles (95 kilometers) from the center.

The hurricane center said Karl could drop 2 to 5 inches (5 to 13 centimeters) of rain across portions of Veracruz and Tabasco as well as northern Chiapas and Oaxaca states through Sunday morning. It said as much as 10 inches (25 centimeters) could fall in isolated spots.

“These rains can produce flash flooding, along with mudslides, in higher terrain,” its said.