2 Palestinians killed by Israel, belonged to armed groups

JENIN REFUGEE CAMP, West Bank (AP) — Israel’s military has carried out an arrest raid Friday in a refugee camp in the occupied West Bank and killed two Palestinians in gun battles. In the evening, the military said it killed a Palestinian who shot and wounded a civilian near a settlement. The fighting erupted Friday in the Jenin refugee camp in the northern West Bank, a frequent flash point for confrontations. Palestinian militant groups claimed both slain men as members, though there were conflicting statements about the circumstances surrounding the death of one of them, a hospital doctor. The Palestinian Health Ministry says the doctor was shot while on duty attending to the wounded outside his hospital. A militant group claims that he was a member and that he died in an armed clash while “defending the homeland.”

