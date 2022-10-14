3 Palestinians killed by Israeli troops in separate clashes

JENIN REFUGEE CAMP, West Bank (AP) — Israel’s military has carried out an arrest raid in a refugee camp in the occupied West Bank and killed two Palestinians in gun battles. The fighting erupted Friday in the Jenin refugee camp in the northern West Bank, a frequent flash point for confrontations. Palestinian militant groups claimed both slain men as members, though there were conflicting statements about whether one of them, a doctor, was participating in a firefight at the time or was tending to wounded people. In a separate incident, the military says a Palestinian carried out a shooting attack near an Israeli settlement and was killed by army fire.

