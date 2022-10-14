Ben Stevens, former Alaska Senate president, dies at age 63

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Ben Stevens, a former Alaska Senate president and a son of the late U.S. Sen. Ted Stevens, has died. He was 63. The Alaska State Troopers say they responded to a report Thursday evening of a hiker having a medical emergency on the Lost Lake Trail near Seward. The hiker was later identified as Stevens. The troopers’ said a medical service reached the scene around 6:40 p.m. and that lifesaving measures were unsuccessful. Stevens worked at ConocoPhillips Alaska. He joined the company in early 2021 after working as chief of staff to Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy. Stevens is survived by his wife and their children.

