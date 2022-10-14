Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy celebrates 20th anniversary

NEW YORK (AP) — Dolly Parton proudly accepted the Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy at Gotham Hall Thursday night, saying she was “proud and honored to be a part of anything that is going to make the world a better place.” The country superstar was celebrated along with Dallas entrepreneur Lyda Hill, Kenyan industrialist Manu Chandaria, and Lynn and Stacy Schusterman, from the Oklahoma investment family. To mark the award’s 20th anniversary, which was postponed a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Carnegie institutions launched the Carnegie Catalyst award to “celebrate the transformative power of human kindness.” The award went to World Central Kitchen, the anti-hunger nonprofit founded by chef Jose Andres.

