Israeli army kills Palestinian militant in West Bank raid

JENIN REFUGEE CAMP, West Bank (AP) — Palestinian reports say the Israeli military shot and killed a Palestinian militant during a raid into the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank. The Al-Quds Brigades of Islamic Jihad, a Palestinian Islamist group, claimed the slain man as a member. More than 120 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli-Palestinian violence in the West Bank and east Jerusalem this year, making 2022 the deadliest year since 2015. The fighting has surged since a series of Palestinian attacks in the spring killed 19 people in Israel. Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Mideast war, along with east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip. The Palestinians seek those territories for their hoped-for independent state.

