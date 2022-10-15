Some flooding, 1 death as Karl dissipates in south Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The remnants of Tropical Storm Karl have dissipated along Mexico’s southern Gulf coast as heavy rains cause some rivers and streams to flood. At least one person has died. Karl had weakened into a tropical depression late Friday while moving toward the coast of Tabasco state, and its remnants broke up during the day Saturday, though rains still fell in the region. Officials in Chiapas state say intense rain in the northern part of the state resulted in the Pichucalco River overflowing, which forced the evacuation of more than a thousand people at a religious event. In addition, the officials say, about 120 people were evacuated when El Cristo stream flooded and a 65-year-old person who had to be rescued died shortly after at a health center.

