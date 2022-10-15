Uganda locks down 2 districts in bid to stem spread of Ebola

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Ugandan authorities have imposed a travel lockdown on two Ebola-hit districts as part of efforts to stop the spread of the contagious disease. The measures announced by President Yoweri Museveni on Saturday mean residents of the central Ugandan districts of Mubende and Kassanda can’t travel into or out of those areas by private or public means. Museveni said that cargo vehicles and others transiting from the capital Kampala to southwestern Uganda are still allowed to operate. He said that all entertainment places and places of worship are ordered closed and all burials in those districts must be supervised by health officials. The restrictions will last at least 21 days.

