Australian floods could inundate or isolate 34,000 homes

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — An official has warned that 34,000 homes could be inundated or isolated in Victoria state as a flood emergency continues across parts of Australia’s southeast. Victoria is the worst-affected state with some towns experiencing the highest river peaks in decades. The states of New South Wales and Tasmania were also experiencing flooding in an emergency that began last week. Federal Emergency Management Minister Murray Watt said Monday that Victoria faces “some serious flooding” with more rain forecast for late this week. In the past week, two people have drowned and two were reported missing in Victoria and New South Wales.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.