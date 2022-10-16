Bodycam shows hurt Connecticut officer shoot ambush suspect

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut’s Office of the Inspector General has released body camera footage in connection with last week’s shooting of three police officers in the town of Bristol. Two officers and the suspect were killed. The segment of video made public Sunday shows the third officer, Alec Iurato, make his was behind a police cruiser despite a gunshot wound to the leg. He fires a single shot at the suspect, Nicholas Brutcher, which investigators say was fatal. Authorities say the suspect ambushed the three officers who were responding to a 911 call. The slain officers were Sgt. Dustin DeMonte and Officer Alex Hamzy.

