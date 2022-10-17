After days of acrimony, Italy’s Meloni and Berlusconi meet

ROME (AP) — Italy’s presumed next premier, Giorgia Meloni, and former Premier Silvio Berlusconi are seeking to put days of acrimony behind them over possible Cabinet picks. They met and presented a united front Monday, before they go into formal consultations over the formation of Italy’s first far-right-led government since World War II. Officials from Meloni’s Brothers of Italy and Berlusconi’s Forza Italia parties said the meeting was carried out in a spirit of “unity of intentions and maximum cordiality and collaboration.” The readout aimed to put a slew of negative headlines about fractures in the center-right coalition to rest before formal consultations on forming a government begin.

