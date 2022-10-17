Mike Lee tries to distance himself from Trump in Utah debate
By SAM METZ
Associated Press
OREM, Utah (AP) — U.S. Senator Mike Lee has used a debate with his challenger Monday evening to try to draw a distinction between his record and former President Donald Trump’s. Lee is locked in a competitive race against independent Evan McMullin, hoping to win a third-term representing Utah in the U.S. Senate. The election has taken shape as a referendum on the direction Trump has taken the GOP. McMullin is attempting to harness anti-Trump sentiment, while Lee is attacking the direction President Joe Biden has taken the nation. Lee’s efforts to put space between his voting record and Trump’s stances depart from his past messaging as the election nears.