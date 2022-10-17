Truck hits 2 Ole Miss students, killing 1; suspects arrested

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — One University of Mississippi student was killed and another was injured when a pickup truck struck them in a parking lot early Sunday behind Oxford City Hall. Law enforcement officers arrested two suspects by Monday. Both are from Collierville, Tennessee. Police say 18-year-old Tristan Holland was taken into custody Sunday on accessory after the fact, and 24-year-old Seth Rokitka was arrested Monday and charged with manslaughter and aggravated DUI. Rokitka is also charged with violating the duties of a driver involved in an accident resulting in death or injury. The student killed was 21-year-old Walker Fielder of Madison, Mississippi. The student injured is 20-year-old Blanche Williamson of Raleigh, North Carolina. She is hospitalized in Memphis, Tennessee.

